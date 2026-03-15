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Sun 15th Mar, 2026

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Features

Cross-border art project to explore memories of the frontier

Archive image of Fine Arts Gallery

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2026

A cross-border artistic project titled Gibtaku: Traces of the Past and Present will take place on Wednesday, March 18, exploring the frontier through a collaborative art intervention.

The initiative, curated by Bruto Pomeroy and led by artists Barbara Shunyi from Spain and Alan Perez from Gibraltar, aims to reimagine the frontier as a space of connection rather than division.

Drawing on the Japanese printing technique Gyotaku, artists and students will create frottage and print works directly from the frontier fence, capturing its physical texture as a record of change.

The project will bring together students from Gibraltar, Cadiz and La Linea, along with members of the wider community who are invited to share personal memories of the frontier.

These contributions will form part of a multi-sensory installation featuring sculptural paper works, sound and film.

Members of the public will be able to record their memories at the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates on the day of the event.

Memories can also be sent by email to perezalan@hotmail.com.

The resulting artworks will later be exhibited in both Gibraltar and Spain.

Organisers said the project seeks to highlight shared histories and future possibilities across borders at a time of change for Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

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