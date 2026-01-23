Crow species granted highest protection under Nature Protection Act

An amendment to the Nature Protection Act published in this week’s Gibraltar Gazette has given crow species the strictest level of protection available under Gibraltar’s wildlife conservation laws.

The change places members of the crow family under Schedule 3 of the Act, which covers species that are considered special to Gibraltar because of their restricted global distribution, as well as those that are particularly vulnerable to human pressures.

Although some crow species live alongside humans in urban environments, they have historically been highly susceptible to human impact, especially through poisoning.

There was a period during the 1980s and 1990s when no crow species were regularly found in Gibraltar. This was followed by the recolonisation of a pair of Common Ravens and, more recently, Eurasian Jackdaws nesting on the Tower of Homage.

Their populations on the Rock remain very small and officials believe the loss of even one bird could result in local extinction.

Crows are described as highly intelligent birds that have long been associated with people and are often regarded as having distinct character.

In addition to the resident species, other members of the crow family occasionally occur in Gibraltar. These include species found elsewhere in Iberia, such as the Magpie and Iberian Magpie, as well as rarer visitors from further afield including Hooded Crow, Indian House Crow and African Pied Crow, one of which has spent several months in the area of Europa Point.

By extending the highest level of legal protection to these birds, the amendment is intended to shield crows from non-natural impacts that could threaten their continued presence on the Rock.