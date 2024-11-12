Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Crown drops case against three ex-RGP officers charged with intent to pervert course of justice

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
12th November 2024

Three former Royal Gibraltar Police officers who faced charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice walked free from court on Tuesday after the Crown offered no evidence in the case. Damian Cerisola, Anthony Bolaños and Sean Reyes were charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by conspiring on May 17, 2022,...

