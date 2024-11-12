Crown drops case against three ex-RGP officers charged with intent to pervert course of justice
Three former Royal Gibraltar Police officers who faced charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice walked free from court on Tuesday after the Crown offered no evidence in the case. Damian Cerisola, Anthony Bolaños and Sean Reyes were charged with intent to pervert the course of justice by conspiring on May 17, 2022,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here