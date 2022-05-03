Crypto Art Island exhibition closes today at Xapo Bank
An exhibition of non-fungible token (NFT) art using blockchain technology will close this evening at Xapo Bank in Casemates Square. The exhibition organised by Crypto Art Island is open today until 6pm, and showcases artworks of leading crypto artists. Each artwork is built as an NFT which is stored on a blockchain. The value in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here