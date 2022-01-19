Cycling lessons on the tarmac
One glorious Saturday morning recently on a quiet abandoned military track in the foothills behind Getares, I came off my new bike. I’d ridden up to see ‘las pantallas’, large artificial screens built in the 1940s to look like cliffs and shield the track from prying British eyes as war swept across Europe and the...
