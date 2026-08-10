Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Daniela Lima: “My family told me: It’s your time”

Daniela Lima, contestant of Mrs Gibraltar. / JOHNNY BUGEJA

By Maria Jesus Corrales
10th August 2026

Daniela Lima said entering this year's Mrs Gibraltar pageant has fulfilled a lifelong dream after years of building the confidence to step onto the stage. 

Contestant number six said taking part marked a personal milestone following a major lifestyle change that saw her lose 50kg, helping her feel healthier and more confident. She said the pageant represented the next step in a journey of personal development that had transformed how she felt about herself. 

Ms Lima said her grandmother and her two children, aged 20 and 14, had encouraged her to enter the competition after years of telling her the time was right. 

"I was a very big person and I have lost a lot of weight, I have lost 50 kilos, and I look like another person now," she said. 

"They told me, 'It's your time.' I've been waiting for years, but I was never prepared until this year." 

She said the support of her family had given her the confidence to pursue an ambition she had held for many years, adding that she finally felt ready to take part. 

Before joining the pageant, Ms Lima spent 16 years working behind the scenes as a hairdresser and make-up artist, preparing contestants and performers for the stage. 

She said she had always enjoyed working backstage and watching others perform, and that her years of experience had given her an understanding of pageantry and what it takes to appear on stage. 

Although she now works for the Department of Education, she continues to work as a hairdresser for a small number of regular clients. 

Ms Lima said she loved the profession and enjoyed working with clients of all ages. She added that one of the most rewarding aspects of the job was helping people feel better about themselves. 

Despite describing herself as an outgoing person, Ms Lima said appearing in Mrs Gibraltar had helped her overcome a lack of self-confidence. 

"I am very bubbly, but when I have to speak on camera, I become very shy," she said. 

"My confidence was zero, but this pageant has given me a lot of confidence." 

She said taking part had pushed her outside her comfort zone and had helped her become more comfortable speaking in public and in front of the camera. 

Although she admitted she was nervous about appearing in the final show, she said the experience had already changed the way she viewed herself and had left her feeling stronger and more self-assured. 

Asked what advice she would give to other women, Ms Lima encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions, regardless of their circumstances. 

"Every woman has something unique," she said. 

"Whether it's big or small, whatever it is, you have to go for it. It gives you a lot of strength." 

She said she hoped her own experience would encourage other women to take opportunities they may once have thought were beyond them, adding that believing in themselves could open doors they had never imagined. 

"I am fulfilling my dream," she said. 

"I am having a great time and I would encourage other women to do it. You will not regret it." 

 

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

‘Don’t look at the eclipse’ as eye damage is irreversible, GHA warns

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Local News

Serial child sex abuser applies to court to appeal conviction

Tue 4th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Zine project encourages creativity and self-expression

10th August 2026

Features
Focus on eye safety ahead of next week’s solar eclipse

7th August 2026

Features
Levi Azopardi Frendo: “Set a goal in your mind and go for it until you achieve it”

6th August 2026

Features
Gorham’s Cave-inspired installation to travel to Jerez

6th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026