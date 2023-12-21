Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez
Darren Grech, the Chief Secretary, will step down as head of the civil service on December 31 for personal reasons, and will be succeeded by Glendon Martinez. The news was announced by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in a statement to Parliament on Thursday. Mr Picardo said Mr Grech’s decision came after his daughter underwent a...
