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Mon 16th Mar, 2026

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Local News

Debt Awareness Week highlights support for people facing problem debt

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2026

Citizens Advice Bureau is using Debt Awareness Week, which runs from March 16 to March 20, to highlight the growing issue of problem debt and the support available to those affected.

The organisation said the week was an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage discussion about financial wellbeing, responsible lending and the practical help available to individuals and families struggling with debt.

Citizens Advice Bureau said debt could affect mental health, relationships, housing security and overall wellbeing, and that many people found it difficult to know where to turn for reliable advice.

The organisation said Debt Awareness Week underscored the importance of accessible, impartial advice and early intervention, adding that raising awareness of support services could help ensure people understood that practical help was available.

Citizens Advice Bureau said it continued to provide guidance, advocacy and confidential advice to help individuals understand their options, regain control of their finances and work towards greater financial stability.

The organisation also said the week highlighted a shared responsibility among organisations, communities and individuals to address the challenges linked to problem debt.

It said that by sharing information and encouraging open discussion about financial difficulties, it was possible to reduce stigma, promote financial literacy and improve access to support.

Citizens Advice Bureau encouraged the public to learn more about the realities of problem debt, support those who may be struggling and help spread awareness of its advice and services.

For further information or interview requests contact Citizens Advice Bureau at http://www.cab.gi/

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