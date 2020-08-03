Demand for broadband changes business landscape for providers
A rise in the number of broadband subscribers in Gibraltar has favoured GibFibre, as the com-pany edged out Gibtelecom to become the largest shareholder in the residential broadband market for the first time since broadband’s inception in Gibraltar. According to the latest annual report of the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, the total number of broadband subscribers...
