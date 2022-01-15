Despite Covid disruption, negotiators eye late January for fifth round of treaty talks
The fifth round of negotiations for a UK-EU treaty on the Rock’s future relations with the bloc will likely commence in the final week of January, though the date has yet to be confirmed. The surge in Omicron cases across Europe has made it difficult to pin down dates at a time when travel is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here