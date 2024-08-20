Disability ‘is everybody’s responsibility’, Santos says
By Manar Ben Tahayekt Last month’s Disability Pride Month events in Gibraltar delivered a key message that “disability is everybody’s responsibility”, Christian Santos, the Minister for Equality, said. This year was the first time the international awareness month had been marked in Gibraltar, a significant milestone that included a photoshoot and social media campaign offering...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here