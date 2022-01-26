DJ Jazzy Jeff joins locally based musician's online course project
Gibraltar based DJ, Phil Morse, has created a course alongside famous American DJ Jazzy Jeff, which launches tomorrow. Mr Morse is the founder and CEO of Digital DJ Tips the world’s largest DJ school. He travelled to Philadelphia last year where he filmed with the Grammy award winning artist, record producer and songwriter DJ Jazzy...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here