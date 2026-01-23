DPC approves demolition of North Mole jetty ahead of land reclamation for housing

The Development and Planning Commission approved the Gibraltar Government’s application for the demolition of Jetty number three at North Mole, as part of the wider plans to reclaim land in the area and make way for a future affordable homes estate.

The application was not on the original agenda for the first meeting of the DPC for 2026 and was added.

All members of the DPC approved the demolition of the structure, which was described as having a reinforced concrete deck that was supported by piles and six cylindrical cassions for added rigidity. It is currently used for refuelling small vessels and handling bunker barges.

During the meeting, the Deputy Town Planner, Chris Key, laid out the demolition method, explaining that “the works will include site mobilisation and the marine spread barge, Jetty furniture operations including the removal of the remaining furnishings, which will also include the decommissioning of pipes in the facility, fenders and bollards.”

“There will then be in situ demolition of piles and caissons by marine spread barges, followed by debris recovery using underwater magnet and grab methodology, followed by the reuse of concrete debris for the rock armor for the proposed reclamation and the demobilisation and discharge of materials once the jetty is removed.”

“The barge, upon reaching full capacity, will transport steel, scrap and wood to the recycling yard, and following that, there'll be a survey report, disposal certification and handover.”

“There'll be a post survey of the seabed, which will be carried out to confirm that there's no debris from the works present.”

He noted that to follow will be a construction traffic management plan, an ecological survey of the jetty, the scope of which has been agreed with the Department of the Environment.

Public concerns were also addressed, with one objector raising issues about the loss of bunkering operations and whether alternative arrangements are to be re provided, as well as concerns regarding the loss of berths, along with environmental implications of the project, including seabed disturbance and habitat impact.

She further emphasised the need to protect water quality, ensuring demolition works do not increase turbidity or cause contamination, and requested more information about the structural condition of the existing jetty.

She also noted that dolphins regularly feed in the inner harbour and asked how marine disturbance would be mitigated.

The members were informed that if this happened works would cease until the cetaceans have left the inner harbour area.

Moving on to the Town Planners assessment, Mr Key said that whilst the department has no principal objections to the proposed demolition, it should be stressed that ideally, they would have wanted to have considered this application alongside the application for the reclamation in front of West View Park, an application for which has also been filed.

“However, the department has been engaging with the agents for the application, and they have confirmed to us in writing that the program of works for both projects run so that the demolition works that form this application will be completed prior to any works commencing in respect of the reclamation,” said Mr Key.

The agents also confirmed that the demolition works are wholly separate pre enabling works and will be completed with no overlap to avoid conflicting maritime operations and vessel movements.

“With that in mind, the department considers that two applications can be considered independently, and we are of the opinion that the environmental impacts associated with this demolition application can be suitably addressed by the raft of mitigation measures that have been suggested by the applicant, as well as the extensive set of messages that have been put forward by the Department of Environment in their consultation response,” said Mr Key.

On the basis that requirements are met the Town Planner recommended that the demolition permission is issued subject to clearances from utility and other conditions such as noise suppression method, Oil Spill Response Plan, the use of oil containment booms and silk curtains.

Janet Howitt from the ESG expressed concerns about the marine environment and the effects on the numerous residents also in the area including concerns about noise.

She noted that residents of Harbour Views expressed to the group that there has been a lack of engagement with them regarding the works and the potential impact on them.

She also queried where the services that have been provided on Jetty number three will be re provided.

In response to concerns about disruption to neighbouring residents, the applicant’s team stated: “The methodology that’s been proposed does, to a large extent, mitigate. It’s not the conventional breaking out, which would be quite noisy.”

“The jetty deck would be split into manageable chunks and then carted away by sea by barge, so the impact on both noise and road transport in our view is significantly mitigated.”

Working hours will follow “the normal working hours, usually eight to six on a Monday to Friday. And we will very much limit Saturday working,” said the applicant.

The estimated duration for the works is “between maybe four to six weeks,” though this remains an estimate.

Assurances were given that environmental plans and surveys will be made publicly available, with officials confirming that “when we receive the construction management plans…those can be available to the public as well.”

With all conditions agreed, the application was approved unanimously.

47 Line Wall Road [Amar’s Bakery]

The members discussed an outline planning application for a six-story office building at 47 Line Wall Road, also known as Amar’s Bakery.

Approval was given with nine members in favour and two against. Conditions were attached for approval which included detailed daylight and sunlight assessments, sustainable renewables, and public realm improvements.

However, objectors raised concerns about daylight impact, height, and compliance with planning policies especially regarding the height of the development.

The proposal described by its architects as a “sensitive restoration and development” of the currently vacant site, aims to deliver a six-storey office building while restoring elements of the historic facade along Line Wall Road and College Lane.

Representatives for the applicants underscored the need for regeneration and highlighted their commitment to sustainability, with features targeting a BREEAM “Excellent” rating and a range of energy conservation initiatives.

The Town Planning Department noted improvements in the revised scheme, including reduced height and increased setbacks.

Residents and objectors, including direct neighbours, voiced serious concerns over the scale of the proposed development, claiming unresolved issues regarding daylight, visual impacts, and overall massing.

One objector told the Commission that fundamental design elements such as demolition, facade treatment, and upper-level glazing remain undefined, placing the Commission “in a position of accepting irreversible change without a clear understanding of its consequences.”

Others cited a lack of meaningful engagement from the developers and fears over adverse effects on daylight and residential amenity.

In response, the project’s architects argued that the outline application fixes key parameters such as height and massing, with more detailed matters reserved for a full planning stage.

Planning Department officials acknowledged the prominence of the site and the concerns raised but pointed to improvements made since initial submissions, including a reduction in building height and revised setbacks.

The Town Planner’s report recommended approval of the outline proposal, contingent on further studies and conditions, including detailed daylight and shadow assessments, sewage and environmental plans, and continued public participation as the project progresses.

The project gained outline planning at a vote of 9-2.

Other applications

A full application for a single-story industrial unit at Unit 14 South Dockyard Approach was unanimously approved, subject to certain conditions.

The site, currently vacant with four car parking spaces, will be developed into a modern light industrial unit for motorcycle repair.

The proposal includes a triangular-shaped building with a pitched roof, transparent glazing, and sustainability features like rainwater collection and PV panels. The existing vegetation will be retained.

An application to convert a window into a door for a barber shop at 4/4 Crutchett's Ramp was granted.

The applicant sought the change due to clients' fear of dogs from a nearby dog grooming business.

The proposal was initially rejected due to potential disruption to the historic facade and setting a precedent.

However, the applicant's lawyer argued that the alteration maintained the building's character and improved visual cohesion.

Despite concerns from the Ministry for Heritage, the majority of the commission, with six in favour and four against, voted to approve the application.

The full planning application for a four-storey building at 9 Gardeners Road gained unanimous approval despite objects from neighbours.

The applicants themselves addressed the DPC and the concerns about foundation strength, sewage capacity, and noise during construction.

Objectors raised issues about geotechnical surveys, sewer capacity, and potential property devaluation.

The applicants reassured that they had addressed these concerns in their revised plans and emphasised the sustainability elements of their application.

The Town Planners report recommended approval subject to various conditions, which the committee unanimously approved.

Finally, the Commission discussed a proposal to modify the Elliott Hotel's external terrace and monument to Queen Victoria on Governor's Parade.

Approval was granted with nine in favour, one against and one abstention.

The proposal included lowering the monument to rejoin the public realm and installing a bio-climatic pergola for better use.

Concerns were raised about the potential enclosure of public space and the need for a heritage license for monument relocation.

Despite these concerns, the proposal was approved with conditions to restrict the pergola to the current lease boundary and to ensure disabled access signage.