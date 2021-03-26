DPC calls for increased fines in tree damage case
Fines for causing damage to trees need to be “beefed up,” the Development and Planning Commission heard after a £500 fine for unauthorised works on a protected tree in Buena Vista Park was considered too small. Members said the fine, imposed by the courts on a developer, was not much of a deterrent during Thursday’s...
