DPC clears plans for new oil terminal on Western Arm
The Development and Planning Commission approved plans for the construction of a new Gib Oil Terminal at the Western Arm in North Mole Road. The proposal will see six capped storage tanks, with four large tanks and two smaller ones, that will provide primary and secondary containment, with a total capacity of 23,700 cubic metres...
