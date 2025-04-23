Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC to discuss former St Mary’s School project, Moorish Castle refurb and motel extension

Image courtesy of GCArchitects Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd April 2025

Education, housing and heritage are the themes behind three major Government planning applications that will be discussed by the Development and Planning Commission at its monthly meeting on Thursday morning. The first application to be debated is for the refurbishment of the former St Mary’s School at 23-25 Town Range into a new Hebrew School,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

‘The world should have listened’

Tue 22nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Pope Francis, who once urged Gibraltar to ‘preserve and treasure’ its interfaith harmony, dies aged 88

Mon 21st Apr, 2025

Features

From Tanzania camp to environmental campaigner, Janet Howitt’s life

Tue 22nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Arias-Vasquez to host Constituency Clinic

Tue 22nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Almost 80% of local population gambles, survey finds

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltarian in Nashville, Simon Dumas releases new single ‘Bonfire’

23rd April 2025

Local News
Spain’s environmental prosecutor’s office ‘gathering info’ on Eastside project

23rd April 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard’s Rendezvous Mind how you go

22nd April 2025

Features
Expect ‘lots of laughs’, David Walliams says ahead of Gib show

22nd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025