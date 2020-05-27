DPC to hold pilot meeting online
The Development and Planning Commission is set to reconvene soon for its first meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last February. In a break from the norm, the meeting will be held online and without members of the press or the public present. DPC meetings are normally held in public but on this...
