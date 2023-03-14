Dr Eric Shaw, environmentalist who played key role in nature conservation in Gibraltar, dies aged 76
Dr Eric Shaw, an environmentalist who was instrumental in delivering nature conservation projects in Gibraltar over five decades, died last Saturday aged 76. Through his work on land and at sea, Dr Shaw helped raise awareness of the beauty of Gibraltar’s natural environment in a way that was accessible and effective, placing a spotlight on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here