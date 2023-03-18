Eddy’s connection to the music of the seventies in Britain’s music scene
I sat to chat to Eddy Adamberry; for a brief moment I shut my eyes. It was just like listening to his brother Joe who sat at Alice’s Table last week. Had I been blindfolded I certainly would have been fooled for Eddy expresses himself in almost the same way, carries an almost identical rhythm...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here