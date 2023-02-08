Eight days in, Unite vows to remain on Morrisons picket line
Tuesday marked the eighth consecutive day of industrial action by Unite members employed by Morrisons, who are on strike over a pay dispute. The union’s members rejected a 20p an hour pay rise, which they describe as “measly” against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis. The 2.4% increase is the same as in the UK,...
