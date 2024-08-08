Elm Street and Che actor visits Gibraltar
By Elena Scialtiel Hollywood actor Jesus Garcia, also known as ‘Nick Corri’ and ‘Jsu’, looked back on some of his most famous roles as answered questions from the public in Gibraltar. Mr Garcia is best known for his acting in Nightmare on Elm Street and protraying Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara in Andy Garcia’s The Lost City....
