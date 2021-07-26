Ermelinda Duarte holds ‘Recycling and Art’ workshop for children
Local children learnt how to turn unwanted plastic and unrecyclable materials into art at the GEMA Gallery. The workshop which forms part of the Gibraltar Cultural Services’ summer programme was led by Ermelinda Duarte after her “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle-Mandala” was recently exhibited at the Gallery. Ms Duarte encouraged the children to embrace their creativity with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here