European Symphony Orchestra brings Tchaikovsky to St Michael’s cave
The sounds of Tchaikovsky reverberated across St Michael’s cave in a stellar performance by the European Symphony Orchestra at this year’s National Celebrations Classical Concert. The audience gave a long standing ovation following the Orchestra’s performance, which was led by conductor Denis Vlasenko. The two hour concert was an ‘all-Tchaikovsky’ programme featuring some of the...
