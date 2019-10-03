Experience in uncertain times

By Vijay Daryanani, GSLP/Liberals

I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been chosen as a candidate for GSLP/Liberals at the forthcoming elections.

I have always wanted the opportunity to serve this wonderful community. Politics, for me, is about doing my bit and about helping people.

We stand at a very important juncture of our history. With Brexit looming, it is imperative that you make the right choice. The GSLP/Liberal Government has proved that they are a safe pair of hands to continue navigating through these uncertain times.

Fabian Picardo and Joseph Garcia have demonstrated that they are the right team to safeguard our interests.

These elections will not only be about Brexit. The GSLP/Liberal Government, over the last eight years, have already shown their commitment to improving the quality of life of our people. Continued investment in housing, health, education and employment is proof of that.

Two estates were built in the first four-year term, at Beach View Terraces and Mons Calpe Mews. There are three more in the pipeline with some 1500 homes. Not forgetting the refurbishment of our estates and the announcement of a further programme to continue with those that have not yet been addressed.

Much has been done in Education also. You only have to drive around Gibraltar and see our incredible new schools. The two St Bernard’s, the two new comprehensive schools, Notre Dame, St Anne’s, and other schools in the pipeline over the next four years.

This important investment is unprecedented in the history of Gibraltar. It was necessary due to the neglect of our school buildings by the former GSD Governments. This is an investment for the next thirty years, for our children, grand children and our hardworking teachers, without whom there would be no education system at all!

The GSLP/Liberals in Government have made huge strides in health also. Additional staffing has been provided as well as new services that were not previously available in Gibraltar.

Moving on, I will be the voice of business and Main Street if you entrust us with your vote on October 17th.

We could find ourselves in a situation that we will need to reposition our economy. I aim to play a part with my twenty five years of experience in business and Main Street.

Over the last eight years this Government has invested immensely in our tourism product and, no doubt, we will continue to do so. I have been running my family business for twenty five years. I have seen Main Street develop into what it is today, a thriving high street that we can be proud of, but there is always more to be done.

The GSLP/Liberals will deliver for you.

When you read our manifesto, you will see exciting plans for the next four years and beyond.

Now is the time to vote for experience and the tried and tested.

On October 17th I ask you to vote all ten GSLP/Liberals. We will not let you down! I will not let you down!