Facebook scam defrauds local man of £30,000
A local man was scammed out of nearly £30,000 after replying to an advert on Facebook that put him in contact with a fraudster pretending to be a financial advisor. The Royal Gibraltar Police received a report on Thursday morning that a local man had fallen victim to a fraudulent Facebook advert. The fraudster had...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here