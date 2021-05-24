‘Fade to Light’ wins best play at Gib Drama Fest
Bayside and Westside Drama Groups’ ‘Fade to Light’ won best play at this year’s Gibraltar Drama Festival Gala night held on Friday. The Gala night was held at a packed Ince’s Hall, which over the course of the week saw 12 plays performed by six theatre groups. This year saw six entries from Bayside and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here