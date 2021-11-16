Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fatal collision happened in Spanish waters and was ‘an accident’, court told

Pics: Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
16th November 2021

A Royal Gibraltar Police patrol boat was operating “well outside” British Gibraltar territorial waters in breach of force instructions when it was involved in a fatal collision with a suspicious rigid-hulled inflatable boat in Spanish waters, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Officers on the RGP vessel Sir John Chapple had switched off navigation aids that...

