Fear and disruption as fire sweeps through disused supermarket on Devil’s Tower Road
Residents of Northview Terraces described the fear they experienced on Sunday night after a fire broke out at the neighbouring former Coviran building on Devil’s Tower Road. No one was hurt in the blaze, which was extinguished a few hours later thanks to a massive emergency response. But the incident forced the evacuation of residents...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here