Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fifth South District 'town hall' meeting focuses on local issues

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2025

The Minister with responsibility for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, held the fifth South District ‘town hall’ meeting at the Central Hall last week.

The meeting was attended by a cross section of residents and by officials from the Ministries of Environment and Transport.

There was discussion on topics including road safety, buses, green areas, the impact of Gibdock, refuse collection and issues in some of the estates.

A number of site meetings with officials were arranged for the coming weeks, with a commitment from the Minister to address the matters raised.

Dr Cortes said: “I find these open meetings extremely useful, as it gives an opportunity to my constituents to discuss matters of interest and concern to them, with each other and with my teams and me, often finding solutions collectively that may not have otherwise arisen.”

“I am very grateful to all those who attended, and I am already looking forward to the next one!”

Most Read

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi to be ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar tomorrow

Sat 6th Dec, 2025

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bruzon concludes visit to Cyprus

8th December 2025

Local News
Pragmatic Play continues support for Calpe House with new donation

8th December 2025

Local News
University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

8th December 2025

Local News
Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

7th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025