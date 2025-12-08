Fifth South District 'town hall' meeting focuses on local issues

The Minister with responsibility for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, held the fifth South District ‘town hall’ meeting at the Central Hall last week.

The meeting was attended by a cross section of residents and by officials from the Ministries of Environment and Transport.

There was discussion on topics including road safety, buses, green areas, the impact of Gibdock, refuse collection and issues in some of the estates.

A number of site meetings with officials were arranged for the coming weeks, with a commitment from the Minister to address the matters raised.

Dr Cortes said: “I find these open meetings extremely useful, as it gives an opportunity to my constituents to discuss matters of interest and concern to them, with each other and with my teams and me, often finding solutions collectively that may not have otherwise arisen.”

“I am very grateful to all those who attended, and I am already looking forward to the next one!”