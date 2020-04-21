Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Follow precautions and guidelines

By Guest Contributor
21st April 2020

By Abdessamad Elmokhalfi

The coronavirus has been officially declared as a world wide pandemic and many are searching for guidance.

As muslims there are a few things to keep in mind as we prepare ourselves for the onset of whats to come.

Firstly don’t panic: panic will only escalate fears and reduce our ability to respond to any situation. We need to be prepared, while it’s important to avoid panicking this however doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take the necessary precautions to prepare ourselves for whats to come as our prophet (pbuh) encourages us to take by the reasonable means and at the same time put our full trust in Allah.

As muslims we should follow the necessary precautions and guidelines from health officials in order to protect ourselves and others.

Whether this is from thorough washing our hands, avoiding gatherings etc. while medical officials are advising us to practice self-isolation quarantine today, our prophet (pbuh) gave us this advice 14 husband years ago: “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it. But if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place.”

While Covid-19 may not be deadly in your case you potentially may be the cause to the spread to others putting their lives at risk.

In such a case one should not feel they are missing out on any reward as the reward will be written as prophet (pbuh) advised.

While following all the physical precautions one should never neglect the spiritual protections, there are many specific supplications of the prophet (pbuh) to protect us from affliction.

After taking all the precautions and reciting the daily Adkar one should bare in mind that everything is from Allah as he mentions; “Never will be struck except by what Allah has decreed for us; He is our protector.” And upon Allah let the believers rely.

Instead of having fear and panic let us all use this calamity as an opportunity to return to Allah and to rediscover our faith.

What we are witnessing today is how weak we are as humans and how something that is not visible to the eye is threatening the greatest of nations this is a very strong reminder of how much we are in need of our greater.

Abdessamad Elmokhalfi is the Imam and Preacherof the Tarik Ibn ziyad Mosque.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Features

Pursuing paused dreams from isolation

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Positive signs in Europe over coronavirus ‘tempered by UK’, WHO says

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Learning the Lessons

21st April 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Reporting the news in lockdown

20th April 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Nothing else to fear

20th April 2020

Opinion & Analysis
‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

20th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020