Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Local News

For 17 men, ‘Walnut Campaign’ leads to early check-ups

Members of the committee including the new female member, Lidia Baldachino, at the launch of the ‘Walnut Campaign’ in the Mayor’s Parlour. Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th November 2022

Since Prostate Cancer Gibraltar launched its month-long November Walnut Campaign, some 400 men were referred to the clinic in the first two weeks. Of this number, two thirds did not require blood tests for various medical reasons and of the remaining third who undertook blood tests, 17 men have been referred for further investigation. Chairman...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

