For England, itâ€™s a case of â€˜back to where we startedâ€™
Hi youâ€™re on mute! From today England goes into lockdown again and most business meetings go back to Zoom. It wonâ€™t be the usual reminders of â€˜switch onâ€™ microphones and cameras thatâ€™s going to test our patience. The realisation weâ€™re back to where we started is the real pain. Boris Johnson is not calling it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here