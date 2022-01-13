For GHA’s new Director General, dialogue is key to change
Just a few days into his new role as the Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Professor Patrick Geoghegan was clear that the key to successful reform of healthcare services in Gibraltar lay in dialogue with both staff and the public. Prof Geoghegan, who had already played an instrumental role advising on the restructure...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here