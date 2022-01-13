Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For GHA’s new Director General, dialogue is key to change

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
13th January 2022

Just a few days into his new role as the Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Professor Patrick Geoghegan was clear that the key to successful reform of healthcare services in Gibraltar lay in dialogue with both staff and the public. Prof Geoghegan, who had already played an instrumental role advising on the restructure...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Customs vessel recovers Guardia Civil tender boat lost during chase

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Most Covid-19 cases in hospital are 'incidental findings'

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Johnson and Sanchez reaffirm commitment to Gib treaty

13th January 2022

Sports
RG bring back medals from British Army Judo Championships 2022

13th January 2022

Sports
Rooney joins Bruno Magpies as Head coach

13th January 2022

Local News
Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

13th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022