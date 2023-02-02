Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

For last time, Gibraltar Awards marking community service feature Queen’s effigy

The Governor, Sir David Steel, presented the four recipients with their medals. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd February 2023

Four people were presented with the Gibraltar Award for their services to the community during an intimate ceremony at The Convent on Wednesday. The recipients and their families gathered together for the special ceremony, where the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, recognised their efforts. Receiving the awards were Marie Bocarisa for her services to...

