For last time, Gibraltar Awards marking community service feature Queen’s effigy
Four people were presented with the Gibraltar Award for their services to the community during an intimate ceremony at The Convent on Wednesday. The recipients and their families gathered together for the special ceremony, where the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, recognised their efforts. Receiving the awards were Marie Bocarisa for her services to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here