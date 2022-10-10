Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

For women in politics (and elsewhere), it’s about respect and equality

The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians conference last week in the Rock Hotel. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th October 2022

For two days I’ve listened to women of all ages in politics, locally and aboard, during the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) conference and despite our differences, the issues raised and the conversations are experiences shared. As a young woman, edging close to my 30s, I understand the difficulties of not being taken seriously in professional...

