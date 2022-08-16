Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

By Priya Gulraj
16th August 2022

A former Bayside School pupil who recently graduated from University of Reading was part of a team that scooped the top prize at the Global Huawei ICT Competition for the Innovation track, topping 150,000 other contestants from across the world. Computer Science students Charith Avancha Fragoso, together with his two friends Jason Dookarun and Ali...

