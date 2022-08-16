Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition
A former Bayside School pupil who recently graduated from University of Reading was part of a team that scooped the top prize at the Global Huawei ICT Competition for the Innovation track, topping 150,000 other contestants from across the world. Computer Science students Charith Avancha Fragoso, together with his two friends Jason Dookarun and Ali...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here