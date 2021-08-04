Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Former Bayside student in major £2.2m long Covid research project

Dr Shamil Haroon.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th August 2021

Former Bayside student Dr Shamil Haroon is leading a major UK Government funded research project into the long-term health effects of Covid-19. Dr Haroon, who now works as an Academic Clinical Lecturer at the University of Birmingham, will be leading the study as principal investigator. In this new area of medicine, Dr Haroon along with...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib deal possible despite ‘seemingly irreconcilable positions’, MEP says

Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Pandemic survey unearths core issues in Gibraltar’s health

Mon 2nd Aug, 2021

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Former Bayside student in major £2.2m long Covid research project

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
As the West End opens, Gibraltarian talent blooms

4th August 2021

Sports
Summer camp welcomes new gymnasts to the fold

4th August 2021

Local News
After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

4th August 2021

Local News
Parliament questions ‘ pop up’ cycle lanes viability

3rd August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021