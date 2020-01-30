Four players at the top on 6 and half points
by John Saunders The leadership in the Gibraltar Masters after round eight, played at the Caleta Hotel on Tuesday, remains with the same four players after a generally quiet and cagey round with many draws as the players were reluctant to take risks before the run-in to the end of the tournament. The leaders with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here