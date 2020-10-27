Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar
A four-year old girl who left Gibraltar for medical treatment when she was just a few days old is adapting to life on the Rock. Mia Mifsud was born in Gibraltar and was taken to the UK at just three days old because of the rare illness autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease. For more than...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here