Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four years for man convicted of conspiracy to rob tobacco warehouse

By Priya Gulraj
4th February 2022

A 31-year old man who was convicted of conspiracy to rob a tobacco warehouse of €1.5million was on Friday sentenced to four years in prison by the Supreme Court. Hamza Mesmoudi, of Johnstone’s Passage, was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to rob after a two-week trial held last April. The court heard there were...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from Feb 10

Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Local News

Environmentalists search for clues after five turtles wash up in Gibraltar and nearby beaches

Thu 3rd Feb, 2022

Brexit

‘Scope for progress’ in treaty talks, but ‘complex and difficult’ issues remain

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Local News

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Meeting the challenges of an educator, charity worker, couturier and milliner

4th February 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Volleyball Association will be heading to European snow volleyball competition

4th February 2022

Sports
Gibraltar FA takes full control of the stadium

4th February 2022

Sports
JASON SEGUI takes number 3

4th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022