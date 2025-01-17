Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Fresh’ Coroner’s inquest into collision deaths set for May

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
17th January 2025

A “fresh” Coroner’s inquest will be held in May into the deaths at sea of two Spanish nationals in a collision between a Royal Gibraltar Police vessel and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat in Spanish waters in March 2020. The deaths had already been the subject of an earlier inquest in November 2021, in which a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Local News

Man denies fraud allegations

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Local News

Northern Defences: What’s in store for 2025?

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Brexit

La Linea announces ‘charm offensive’ to put spotlight on city’s Brexit fears

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Local News

Care Agency staff receive Level 2 certificates

Wed 15th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New culture law comes into effect

17th January 2025

Local News
Man denies fraud allegations

16th January 2025

Local News
CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

16th January 2025

Features
Sheridan Povedano focuses on Main Street for GCS writing initiative

15th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025