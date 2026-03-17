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Tue 17th Mar, 2026

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Local News

From Finland to ‘the edge of Europe’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
17th March 2026

A Japanese cyclist, Kaito, has arrived in Gibraltar by bike after leaving Finland in November on a long-distance journey that has taken him thousands of miles across Europe.

Taking to his Instagram account, @kaitodayo827, just before he crossed over the border on Sunday, he said: “I am still in Spain but I will pass this gate and be inside Gibraltar finally.”

His journey to Gibraltar started in Finland, where he “looked at a map to see what the furthest I could cycle was and saw that Gibraltar was on the edge of Europe,” he told the Chronicle.
“I wanted a grand adventure and it seemed like a warm place in Europe where winter comes, so I planned a trip to escape the winter.”

As he made his way to the Rock, he was struck by what he saw.

“When I saw the Rock of Gibraltar from the top of the last pass, I was moved by its power. It was only after coming here that I realised the influence that the topography of this place has on the world,” he said.

Along the way he has faced a series of setbacks, including having his passport stolen in the Netherlands, the complete failure of his trailer and problems with a leaking tent. These difficulties also contributed to an unplanned diversion to the UK.

Despite the challenges, Kaito continued his journey and was supported by various people across different countries, staying with families and receiving help to repair his bike and even his trousers, as well as replace his trailer.

“I arrived because everyone helped me,” he said.

A local supporter has arranged hostel accommodation for a week while he is in Gibraltar. However, this is only a short-term measure for him as, due to the conflict in the Middle East,

flights home to Japan are very expensive and he is hoping to stay on the Rock for another month.

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