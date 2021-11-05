Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
5th November 2021

Frontex, the European Union Borders & Coastguard Agency, has completed a trial of a new automated IT system for immigration checks on non-EU travellers crossing the bloc’s external borders. The Entry/Exit System [EES] would be implemented at Spain’s border with the Rock in the event that talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar fail to...

