Fri 12th Dec, 2025

‘G-less’ personalised plates raise over £500,000 in first three hours

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed that sales of the newly launched ‘G-less’ personalised motor vehicle registration plates exceeded £500,000 within the first three hours of going live at 10am on Friday.

Demand was immediate, with a number of high-value combinations secured shortly after launch.

Since the personalised plates programme was introduced one year ago, it has generated approximately £2.5 million in total. A selection of ultra-exclusive premium plates, such as ‘1’ and ‘F1’, has been deliberately reserved for future auction.

Sales of the ‘G-less’ plates continue online via www.personalisedplates.gov.gi.

