‘G-less’ personalised registration numbers to go on sale this Friday

The Government of Gibraltar will launch new “G-less” personalised motor vehicle registration plates for online sale from 10am on Friday at www.personalisedplates.gov.gi

The new scheme will allow motorists to design their own plates, with certain letters – “I”, “O”, “Q”, “S” and “Z” – excluded to avoid confusion with numbers.

Prices for plates combining letters and digits will range from £5,000 to £50,000 depending on the configuration.

A one-letter plate will cost £50,000.

Combinations of one letter and one digit in any order, or two letters, will cost £20,000.

Plates featuring one letter and two digits, or two letters and one digit in any order, will be priced at £10,000.

Other formats, including two letters and two digits, three letters and one digit, three letters and two digits, two letters and three digits, two letters and four digits, three letters and three digits, and four letters and two digits in any order, will each cost £5,000.

“G-less” plates without letters will also be available.

A single-digit plate will cost £50,000, while two-digit combinations will be priced at £20,000.

Three-digit plates will cost £10,000, and four or five-digit plates will be priced at £5,000.

Premium “G-less” personalised registration numbers will be priced on a case-by-case basis or offered at auction.

A selection of premium plates is scheduled to be released for auction from the second quarter of 2026, aimed at car collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

If a “G-less” personalised plate is re-sold, the seller will be required to pay the licensing authority 10% of any profit from the sale in order to transfer ownership, meaning the Government will retain an economic interest in future transfers.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The Government launched Gibraltar’s first ever personalised number plates exactly one year ago and has to date raised almost £2 million for the public purse. This exciting new development is sure to generate renewed interest from vehicle owners, starting with the auction of Gibraltar’s first “G-less” number plate R0CK tonight [Thursday], proudly donated by the Government in aid of GBC Open Day.”