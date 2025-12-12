Gale-force winds forecast for Gibraltar this weekend

A weather advisory has been issued warning of strong easterly winds in Gibraltar from 10am on Saturday December 13 to 7pm on Sunday December 14 as a low pressure system, Storm Emilia, tracks south west of the Iberian Peninsula.

The Gibraltar Met Office said easterly winds of around 20–30 knots (37–56km/h) are expected, with frequent gusts of 35–40 knots (65–75km/h) and isolated gusts reaching 40–45 knots (75–85km/h) at times.

Although strong winds are expected across Gibraltar, the strongest gusts are forecast to be felt mainly to the lee of the Rock on the western side.

The advisory notes that conditions will be monitored in the run-up to the weekend and the warning may be amended or cancelled if the forecast changes.

Heavy rainfall is also expected with the storm, though current projections suggest it will remain below warning thresholds, with rainfall totals also under continued review by the Met Office.