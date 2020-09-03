Gedime plans revamp of Devil’s Tower premises
Gedime Motors Ltd is seeking planning permission to refurbish and extend its premises on Devil’s Tower Road. Gamma Architects, which is handling the project, said in a design statement filed with the Town Planner that works on the proposed development consist of the demolition of the existing workshop and reception buildings, remodelling the current showroom...
