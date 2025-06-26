Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GFIU launches new e-learning module on countering ransomware financing

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2025

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) has launched a new e-learning workshop on countering ransomware financing, now available on its digital learning platform, e-Nexus. The interactive, self-paced module is aimed at reporting entities, regulators and public sector professionals, helping them to understand the flow of illicit funds from ransomware attacks and how to identify, detect and respond to them effectively.

The workshop is part of Project Nexus, the GFIU’s strategic outreach and engagement programme designed to strengthen Gibraltar’s resilience to financial crime through knowledge-sharing, training and collaboration. This launch forms part of the GFIU’s broader efforts to provide accessible and high-quality learning to its stakeholders.

Ransomware attacks continue to evolve in complexity, involving not only organised crime groups seeking financial gain but also state-sponsored actors using them for geopolitical disruption. The increasing sophistication of these threats underscores the importance of financial intelligence in identifying and countering the financing behind such attacks.

Last year, the GFIU conducted a survey under the Gibraltar Regulators Forum to assess the impact and prevalence of ransomware in Gibraltar. Insights from this survey directly informed the development of the module, which includes local context and addresses the challenges faced by organisations across the jurisdiction.

Despite being a small unit, the GFIU continues to balance operational intelligence work with strategic initiatives such as this.

Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, said: “I am very pleased with my team’s work in delivering this timely workshop. In a rapidly shifting geopolitical and cyber threat environment, our role is not only to respond to financial crime but to anticipate it.”

“Project Nexus and e-Nexus represent our commitment to forward-looking engagement and learning for professionals in the finance centre.”

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said: “I commend the GFIU for its continued leadership in tackling emerging threats like ransomware.”

“The development of this new e-learning module reflects the unit’s dedication to proactive engagement, and its commitment to supporting both public and private sector partners.”

The Countering Ransomware Financing module is now live on e-Nexus and available to all authorised users. It adds to the platform’s growing list of workshops, which includes topics such as suspicious activity reporting, business email compromise, proliferation financing and terrorist financing.

