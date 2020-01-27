GFSC chief executive promises business-friendly approach, but no soft touch
The chief executive of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Kerry Blight, has vowed to repair the relationship between the regulator and Gibraltar-based business with a more collaborative, empathetic and streamlined approach, even while warning there will be no softening of regulatory standards in a post-Brexit world. Mr Blight was speaking after announcing a wide-ranging shake-up...
