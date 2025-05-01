Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GGCA marks May Day with renewed focus on workers' rights

By Chronicle Staff
1st May 2025

The GGCA has marked International Workers’ Day with a message of solidarity and commitment to improving conditions for workers across Gibraltar.

This year’s commemoration emphasised fairness, respect, and progress for employees in both the public and private sectors, including civil servants, agency staff and private sector workers.

The GGCA also reflected on its recent joint event for May Day and Workers’ Memorial Day, which took place on April 23. The gathering was the first under the leadership of the union’s new president, Darren Cerisola.

Mr Cerisola said: “The GGCA exists to defend your rights, raise your voice, and deliver change.”

“Our union is not here to follow trends. It’s here to set the tone for how workers are treated in Gibraltar. That means fair pay, fair terms, and a real voice at the table. We’re ready to raise the standard for all sectors and for the next generation.”

The union confirmed its focus in the coming months will include pay transparency, secure contracts, improved protections for agency workers, and greater involvement of unionised staff in policymaking. The GGCA also plans to advocate for increased investment in workplace wellbeing and skills.

May Day was described as an opportunity to reaffirm support for a fairer future for all workers.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy flagship sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

Pilot with 25 years' experience reflects on the complexities of flying into Gibraltar

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators must ‘double down’ and agree Gib treaty, Šefčovič says

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

UK/Spain News

Major power outage grinds Spain and Portugal to a halt

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Public sector pay claim key for all workers, Unite says

1st May 2025

Local News
Government publishes Bill to protect workers’ rights

1st May 2025

Local News
Govt publish Appropriation Bill for 2025/6

1st May 2025

Local News
A requiem mass for Pope Francis

29th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025