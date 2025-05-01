GGCA marks May Day with renewed focus on workers' rights

The GGCA has marked International Workers’ Day with a message of solidarity and commitment to improving conditions for workers across Gibraltar.

This year’s commemoration emphasised fairness, respect, and progress for employees in both the public and private sectors, including civil servants, agency staff and private sector workers.

The GGCA also reflected on its recent joint event for May Day and Workers’ Memorial Day, which took place on April 23. The gathering was the first under the leadership of the union’s new president, Darren Cerisola.

Mr Cerisola said: “The GGCA exists to defend your rights, raise your voice, and deliver change.”

“Our union is not here to follow trends. It’s here to set the tone for how workers are treated in Gibraltar. That means fair pay, fair terms, and a real voice at the table. We’re ready to raise the standard for all sectors and for the next generation.”

The union confirmed its focus in the coming months will include pay transparency, secure contracts, improved protections for agency workers, and greater involvement of unionised staff in policymaking. The GGCA also plans to advocate for increased investment in workplace wellbeing and skills.

May Day was described as an opportunity to reaffirm support for a fairer future for all workers.